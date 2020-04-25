Cowboys pick a quarterback with seventh round draft pick

DALLAS — With what figures to be their final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys pick up a quarterback, selecting James Madison's Ben DiNucci with pick 231.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted at a possible selection of a quarterback late in this draft, as an effort to build depth behind Dak Prescott, and cultivate value on the Cowboys roster for the future.
The selection rounds out a very promising draft for the Cowboys, in which they hit almost every key need. The only spot that was missed was safety, a position at which they signed Haha Clinton-Dix this offseason.
The full draft class looks like this:
1 (17) CeeDee Lamb | WR / Oklahoma
2 (51) Trevon Diggs | DB / Alabama
3 (82) Neville Gallimore | DT / Oklahoma
4 (123) Reggie Robinson II | CB / Tulsa
4 (146) Tyler Biadasz | C / Wisconsin
5 (179) Bradlee Anae | DE / Utah
7 (231) Ben DiNucci | QB / James Madison