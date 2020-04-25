Cowboys pick a quarterback with seventh round draft pick

Ben DiNucci out of James Madison will provide depth behind Dak Prescott, potential future value

DALLAS — With what figures to be their final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys pick up a quarterback, selecting James Madison's Ben DiNucci with pick 231.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted at a possible selection of a quarterback late in this draft, as an effort to build depth behind Dak Prescott, and cultivate value on the Cowboys roster for the future.

The selection rounds out a very promising draft for the Cowboys, in which they hit almost every key need. The only spot that was missed was safety, a position at which they signed Haha Clinton-Dix this offseason.

The full draft class looks like this:

1 (17) CeeDee Lamb | WR / Oklahoma

2 (51) Trevon Diggs | DB / Alabama

3 (82) Neville Gallimore | DT / Oklahoma

4 (123) Reggie Robinson II | CB / Tulsa

4 (146) Tyler Biadasz | C / Wisconsin

5 (179) Bradlee Anae | DE / Utah