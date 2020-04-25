x
Cowboys pick a quarterback with seventh round draft pick

Ben DiNucci out of James Madison will provide depth behind Dak Prescott, potential future value
James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) looks to pass during the first half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against North Dakota State, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

DALLAS — With what figures to be their final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys pick up a quarterback, selecting James Madison's Ben DiNucci with pick 231.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted at a possible selection of a quarterback late in this draft, as an effort to build depth behind Dak Prescott, and cultivate value on the Cowboys roster for the future.

The selection rounds out a very promising draft for the Cowboys, in which they hit almost every key need. The only spot that was missed was safety, a position at which they signed Haha Clinton-Dix this offseason.

The full draft class looks like this:

1 (17) CeeDee Lamb  |  WR / Oklahoma

2 (51) Trevon Diggs    |  DB / Alabama

3 (82) Neville Gallimore  |  DT / Oklahoma

4 (123) Reggie Robinson II  |  CB / Tulsa

4 (146) Tyler Biadasz  |  C / Wisconsin

5 (179) Bradlee Anae  |  DE / Utah

7 (231) Ben DiNucci  |  QB / James Madison