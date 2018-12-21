DALLAS — Left tackle Tyron Smith has accumulated six offensive holding penalties in 2018, and Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones doesn't agree with most of them.

On 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] Friday, "G-Bag Nation" co-host Jeff Cavanaugh asked Jones if he thought the calls against the two-time All-Pro were "hogwash."

"I think they are too," said Jones.

The six offensive holding calls are a new single-season worst for the former 2011 first-round pick from USC with four of them occurring in the past two games.

Jones chalked it up to the officials not being true believers of Smith's talent, and it reminded him of how officials would call former Cowboys All-Pro linebacker DeMarcus Ware for offsides when he seemingly wouldn't cross the neutral zone before the snap of the ball.

"You know, DeMarcus Ware when he was here, he got offsides penalties that were unjustified," said Jones. "He was that quick at the snap of the ball. He wasn't offsides to get these penalties. Tyron has a level of excellence that the results of it, the basically neutralizing the defensive player that he does implies 'well, he must be holding or he must be gaining an advantage somehow.'"

Smith's six holding calls may not necessarily be a case of the officials doubting their eyes when it comes to witnessing Smith's top-tier blocking skills. The Cowboys have tallied the fourth-most offensive holding calls in the NFL with 26. Even with the subtraction of Smith's six penalties, the Cowboys would be tied with Cincinnati and the LA Chargers for the 11th-most in the league.

The numbers shouldn't be a surprise when considering Dallas fired longtime offensive line coach Paul Alexander over the Week 8 bye week and promoted assistant Marc Colombo to the spot with former OL coach Hudson Houck serving as a consultant.

Another element to Smith's holding penalties could be the fault of Smith himself. His level of play has been so high over the years with two All-Pro selections and now his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl that it may be hard for him to play up to his own reputation.

Said Jones: "I think Tyron's excellence gives him more attention and a harsher bar, a higher bar relative to certainly holding. And we all know those tackles have issues with offsides, being outside they have more offsides pre-snap penalties than the interior guys do."

There may be no end to Smith getting holding penalties, at least for this week versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie referee Shawn Hochuli's crew calls offensive holding, not counting special teams or defensive takeaway returns, 4.7 times per game, the most in the NFL. Even if Smith picks up a few more holding penalties under the officiating of Hochuli, it won't change Jones' mind about one thing.

"Look, [Smith], in my mind, he's the best left tackle there is in football."

