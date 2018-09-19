DALLAS — The Cowboys brought a former receiver back into the fold Tuesday, and, no, it wasn't Dez Bryant. Instead, it was sixth-year receiver Brice Butler.

The San Diego State alumnus just didn't work out for the Arizona Cardinals after playing all of exactly zero games with the NFC West club. Arizona released him Sept. 1 during the push to meet the mandatory 53-man roster deadline at the end of preseason.

"Brice is a guy that made big plays with Dak [Prescott] last year down field," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan Monday just minutes before the team's all-staff meeting. "He brings the size and the speed in terms of his length there and being able to get after tie balls on deep balls."

Butler had a career season in 2017 with 15 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns. The three touchdowns were tied with his career-high from 2016, which was Prescott's rookie season.

Dallas acquired Butler in 2015 in a trade with the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 15, 2015, two days after Bryant broke his foot in the season opener. Tony Romo was still the quarterback, so the intention was that the 35-year-old field general would have a speedster on the outside to stretch the field with Bryant out.

"[Butler is] a young player who we think has some of the traits that we look for in a receiver," coach Jason Garrett said the next day after the trade. "He’s big. He can run. He has a feel for playing the position. You see him run routes outside. You see him run routes inside. You see him make plays and it just seems like he’s comfortable. He’s advanced for his age and he has some physical traits that you like. And we just felt like with Dez being out that we needed to bring another guy in here and we felt like he was a good option for us."

At the time, Butler was 25 years old. Today, he is still 6-3, 220 pounds, but it is his experience with the club over the course of 36 games, 29 with Prescott, that Dallas brought back Butler.

"As receivers, typically those guys help in the passing game," said Garrett on Monday before Butler signed. "He’s done good things for us. We wanted to keep him last year when he signed in Arizona. He decided to make that decision. But now he’s available and you’re always trying to look for ways to improve your team, as evidenced by the workout we had [Monday]. A lot of different positions. We’re always trying to upgrade as we go and so see who’s available to help us as the season goes on."

As far as Butler's comments he made in the off-season that were disparaging towards the organization, Jones and the front office were unfazed by them.

"Well, all these things are emotional any time you move on from a team," said Jones. "I think a large part of it truthfully is I think our players enjoy living in North Texas and I think they enjoy playing for this organization. When things don't work out and not able to make what another team may pay for them, then certainly you can see there is going to be emotion.

"But I think that thing is in the rear view mirror. We know that things happen. This is a business. I think at the end of the day, if all is said and done here, if we think Brice can help us, then we're certainly going to look at it."

Butler's back. It will remain to be seen how he can help the Dallas passing game that will now feature seven different receivers.

