DALLAS — One of the ways the Dallas Cowboys earned their sweep of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a 29-23 decision was by going against the intended play-calls of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

The best example was on receiver Amari Cooper's 75-yard touchdown to give Dallas a 23-16 edge over the Eagles with 3:01 left in regulation. Apparently, the result of the play was not what was intended when the call came down from Linehan in the press box at AT&T Stadium to quarterback Dak Prescott's ears down on the field.

"It’s interesting, because I actually had another stop route on that play, and they were, if you were watching, really sitting on those stop routes," Cooper told reporters after the game. "And I was like, this is ridiculous. So when I broke the huddle I was kind of mad and I was like, Dak, come on. And he was like, just run it bro. And I guess he though about it again and he kind of signaled a go route and I was elated when he did that. And I took off, caught the ball, and scored.”

Cooper would finish with 10 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns with the yards and touchdowns both single-game career highs.

Prescott has had familiarity with Cooper's ability going back to when the two were in the Southeastern Conference together, Prescott at Mississippi State and Cooper with Alabama. Playing in the SEC West, they saw each other once a year for at least two seasons.

“He is an incredible player," said Prescott, who completed 42 passes on 54 attempts for 455 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. "I knew he was good. I knew he was going to get separation and get open and make great catches. But when you just see the run after catch and breaking tackles, and being that great of a player — as I said, I’m just thankful we got that trade.”

Calling off the intended play-call after breaking the huddle or even in the huddle is nothing new, nor is it a breach in the chain of command. Routinely, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach would call audibles to what Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry wanted run, and their four Super Bowl appearances with two wins as a tandem is hard to argue with. Also consider that quarterback Tony Romo would call something other than what coach Jason Garrett called, and it would have similarly favorable results.

Sometimes players see things on the field that coaches can't see from the sidelines or from their high perches near the stadium rafters. If anything, it is encouraging as to the growth that Prescott and the offense is taking that they sense when the intended play may not work and have the courage to audible out of it.

"Dak is a really resilient player," said Cooper. "He doesn’t let anything affect him. He goes out there, he plays the next play, he’s always believing and having faith that we can overcome anything, and that’s what you need from your quarterback.“

The Cowboys may need a few audibles as they take on the run-stuffing Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are in the midst of a competitive wildcard playoff hunt, and with a 7-6 record, and just beating the AFC South-leading Houston Texans, Indianapolis may feel they have a shot at the division. A win for Dallas seals their fate as NFC East champions for the third time in five seasons and their first three-season consecutive winning streak since 2005-09.

