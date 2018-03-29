Dallas -- Cowboys new receivers coach Sanjay Lal says he's looking forward to working with Dez Bryant.

"My impressions are he's a competitive guy," said Lal, while attending SMU's pro day. Lal says the two have exchanged text messages, but have yet to speak in person.

"Obviously he's not happy with what happened last year in terms of his game," said Lal. "I'm excited to work with him and help as much as I can."

Bryant's future with the organization is still uncertain. On Thursday Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones said there wasn't a timetable in terms of when the Cowboys will sit down with Bryant, although a meeting is expected in the next week or so.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is expected to conduct that meeting with Bryant and ask the star receiver to take a pay cut.

Bryant is due $12.5 million in base salary over the next two seasons, but his productivity has plummeted in the last three seasons.

Lal said of Bryant, "I think together we can go good places."

Lal said he's also looking to working with Allen Hurns. The Cowboys signed the free agent wideout last week for 2-years and $12 million.

"The film sessions I had with him on the visit were off the charts," said Lal of Hurns who he just met. "He's extremely bright, knows football, hungry, so that's what we're trying to build in that receiver room."

