DALLAS — Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has professed his love for the Dallas Cowboys time and again, subtly on social media and demonstrably outside of locker rooms at AT&T Stadium. We get it. He wants to play for America's Team.

First of all, I don't see why loving a certain team qualifies anyone as being a great fit for said team. How many Cowboys fans do you think are out there on NFL rosters right now? How many of them would actually help the team? How many would let the dream of playing for their favorite team sweep them up in a contentment to where they can't do their jobs?

Think back to Roy Williams the receiver. He grew up in Odessa. He went on to play at the University of Texas. He was a Lone Star State son through and through. Yet the only Pro Bowl season of his career came in 2006 with the Detroit Lions, not at all during his Cowboys tenure from 2008-10. Coming back to his home state did not activate the best his career had to offer.

Arguably the greatest running back of the 2010's, Adrian Peterson, is another famous Cowboys fan floating out there in the league. We all know he and owner Jerry Jones kicked around the idea of the Palestine, Texas, native coming home to play in North Texas. Heck, there was even a need at running back for the Cowboys in 2015 after the departure of DeMarco Murray in free agency. Would Dallas really roll out Joseph Randle as their starting running back? Well, they did, and they turned out better for it with landing Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall in next year's draft.

Could the Cowboys afford Thomas? They could absorb Thomas' $10.4 million cap hit as part of their $14.8 million in cap space according to our friends at Over The Cap. By the way, don't tell anyone, but Dallas currently has the 10th-most cap space in the NFL and is set to have the eighth-highest next season. Again, don't tell anyone, because we have to keep up the narratives that the Cowboys front office is perpetually in cap hell. #narratives

There is another deal with Thomas that no one seems to consider. The man is 29 years old. He broke his leg in 2016 and missed five games. On top of that, he considered retirement during that time. Thomas also followed up his broke-leg season with another year where he missed two games due to injury, the dreaded hamstring bug that always seems to strike Cowboys receivers and defensive backs. Seriously though, that injury history is comparable to a man they cut this off-season in one Desmond Demond Bryant.

Dez broke his foot in 2015, rushed himself back, and he was never the same. He did play a full 16-game season last year for the first time since his injury, but his overall effectiveness was diminished. Bryant and Thomas are virtually the same age in terms of orbits around the sun, but identical in the number of NFL seasons played: eight. Similarly, Thomas did return to the Pro Bowl last season, but is that his lone trip or is it part of another multi-year run like he had from 2011-15?

The Cowboys have the best part of the Seahawks defensive back field at The Star in Frisco already. His name is Kris Richard, the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. They also have underrated personnel that are going to be household names this season in second-year safety Xavier Woods, who had an interception, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and 40 tackles in his 16 games, four of which he started.

Those three passes defensed for Woods were behind Jeff Heath and Byron Jones, who had five apiece, for the third-most on the team among safeties. The team is also hoping that they are in the midst of Heath's prime, the guy who only led the team in interceptions two of the past three seasons, and that Kavon Frazier takes a step forward in year three.

Could the Cowboys get a productive 2018 out of Thomas? Probably so, but the front office, under chief operating officer Stephen Jones and assistant director of player personnel Will McClay, have shown the predilection for looking beyond one season. It goes back to that last blockbuster trade the team made in 2008 for Roy Williams. Could he have helped that year? Well, he didn't, but he could have, and he sure didn't help in the years thereafter. The Cowboys don't want to be caught paying for a player whose warranty has already expired, especially when it comes at the expense of developing younger talent on the back end.

Dallas needs to stay the course and play it safe with the Thomas situation. They are not in a "win now" mode. There is no reason to take out a mortgage for a player in a sport where units are more impactful than a single player.

FROM A FAN

I'll be doing a new segment within my columns where I feature some of the content from you, the fans. If you have something you would like for me to highlight, whether it's artwork, a picture with a player, a stat, a snarky comeback to your Giants-loving brother-in-law, tag me on Twitter @therealmarklane and use the hashtag #FromAFan.

Our inaugural entry comes from Bryant Leonard:

Allen Hurns ranked 23rd in the league on PFF's receivers rankings, notching a cumulative 80.7 out of 100 points on a score that factors in grades for plays receiving, running and blocking. The grade is Higher than Beasley's, William's & Bryant's. #FunFact — 👑Bryant Leonard👑 (@UniversalCowboy) July 18, 2018

That is a very interesting find. I think the Cowboys have big plans for Hurns, which I talked about back in March. My main premise for 2018 is that Dallas is going to roll with an offense that does not feature a conventional No. 1 receiver, you know, like DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Antonio Brown.

However, when you take a look at the Pro Football Focus metric, which incorporates blocking, you start to see another reason Dallas took Hurns. The Cowboys will always have the road graders up front to clear holes, but part of DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott's rushing title seasons were comprised of great edge setting by the tight ends and receivers. Think Dwayne Harris.

The Cowboys rolled the dice on Hurns and they are hoping to get a 2015 version of Hurns, where he had over 1,000 yards and over 10 touchdowns. We will have to see if it pays off.

