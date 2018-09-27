DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their second home game of the season with a noon kickoff on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. In their first game at AT&T Stadium in Week 2, the Cowboys raced out to a 20-3 lead against the Giants before New York would get into the end zone with 1:27 left to play in the game.

The final score of 20-13 didn't direct reflect what actually transpired in the game as Dallas dominated on defense and came up with enough big plays on offense to leave no doubt. In fact, Dallas led just 1:34 seconds into that game when Dak Prescott found Tavon Austin for a 64-yard TD on the game's third play.

With the Lions coming to town fresh off of their victory against the New England Patriots, the key for the Cowboys will be getting off to a fast start once again.

In their two losses on the road, Dallas failed to score first. In fact, the offense didn't reach the end zone in either game before the 8:51 mark in the fourth quarter. What has been a huge positive is that the Cowboys defense has failed to give up a single first quarter point in any game through the first three games of the season. Should they follow the trend, the offense will be set up to take over the game.

Cowboys vs Lions Matchup by rankings pic.twitter.com/XuCalABiY6 — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) September 26, 2018

Looking at the rankings through three games it appears that Dallas has the clear advantage with running the ball. Currently Ezekiel Elliott sits atop the NFL rushing ranks tied with Matt Breida with 274 rushing yards. Zeke is averaging 5.7 yards per carry while the Detroit defense gives up 5.4 yards per attempt.

If the key to a Cowboys victory is scoring first, allowing Elliott to take control of the game afterwards is Dallas' path to victory.

Where things become problematic is the fact that Detroit has the number one passing defense in terms of yards given up. Their average yards allowed per attempt is 7.4 yards, Dak Prescott is averaging 5.7. In 2016, that number was eight yards per attempt for Dak and then 6.8 the following season.

Another big issue the offense will face in preparing for the Lions is protecting the quarterback. Detroit is 3rd best at getting sacks while Dallas gives up the 5th most. Giving Dak time to make throws will help Dallas sustain drives but it won't be easy.

On the opposite side of the ball, this game will be a big test for the Cowboys defensively as Matthew Stafford is the best pure passer that the Cowboys will have faced this season. Detroit has the 8th best passing attack in terms of yards and 11th best in scoring.

Dallas will counter with the 4th best passing defense. One of the reasons Dallas needs to get the early lead is so that Detroit is forced to take to the air against this defense. In addition, the pass rush needs to be able to get after Stafford.

As good as the defense has played so far this season, they've been susceptible to getting tired later in contests because they've been on the field an exorbitant amount. If the offense continues to struggle on Sunday, another way the defense can help themselves to get off the field and ensure a victory Dallas will be to secure a few turnovers. Along with San Francisco, Dallas is the only other team to not force an interception through three weeks.

The fact is, the Cowboys can't afford to go 1-3 and have much hope for the rest of this season. Therefore, in something of a must win game, Dak Prescott needs to find a way to get the ball moving through the air so Zeke Elliott can do what he does best, punish the defense and drain the clock.

Should Detroit win their second-straight game and send Dallas to their second-straight loss, this could be the catalyst that sends the Cowboys into a downward spiral that will be difficult to come back from.

Will the Cowboys be able to pull out a win at home against the Lions or do you think they're on their way to a 1-3 record? Make your pick and share it with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

