Cowboys offense struggles, endures home-crowd boos in first half against Lions

Dak Prescott is back, but he couldn't usher the Cowboys to the end zone in the first half. Still, Dallas' offense scored early in the second half to take a 10-6 lead

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys offense heard boos from the fans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as their offense struggled to amass only three first half points against the Detroit Lions, to trail 6-3 at halftime.

Fortunately for Cowboys fans, though, the team quickly turned things around in the second half, stopping Detroit's opening drive before driving the length of the field on their own first possession of the second half to take a 10-6 lead.

Quarterback Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return on Sunday, and completed nine of his 14 first half passes for 104 yards. No touchdowns passes for Prescott so far -- but also no interceptions.

He did throw into double and triple-coverage on a few instances on some aggressive throws, but got away with mere incompletions.

Eventually, Prescott hit Noah Brown over the middle in the Lions red zone, as Dallas appeared poised to finally find the end zone for the first time on the day -- but Brown was helicoptered mid-air, and fumbled the ball before he came to the ground, giving the ball back to Detroit just before halftime.

Prescott came out throwing on the first play of the game, as Dallas ran a play-action fake, and Prescott threw to a wide open Brown. But the Cowboys wide receiver couldn't haul in a throw that was a bit high, and Dallas eventually went three-and-out on their first possession, after Prescott was sacked on third down.

Dallas had consecutive three-and-outs to start the game, before their first sustained drive of the day. Dallas went 72 yards in 12 plays, ending in a 22-yard Brett Maher field goal early in the second quarter, tying the game at 3. On the drive, Prescott was 4-4 for 51 yards. But a stop for Detroit on a third-and-2 a rushing attempt by Tony Pollard led head coach Mike McCarthy to settle for a field goal.