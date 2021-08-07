They're in!: Cowboys legends Cliff Harris, Jimmy Johnson inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Class of 2020 was enshrined on Saturday night.

As his bronze bust was revealed, he flung his arms into the air clenched with two fists.

Cliff Harris was officially in -- a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Throughout the 1970s, Harris flung his arms and fists into receivers and running backs.

Undrafted out of small Division II Ouachita Baptist college, Harris went on to become a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All Pro and a member of the 1970's All-Decade team.

Most notably, Harris won a pair of championships with the Cowboys (Super Bowl VI and XII).

Nicknamed "Captain Crash", the hard-hitting safety was a staple on the Cowboys stalwart Doomsday Defense.

It was only fitting that Charlie Waters, Harris' old friend and teammate in the defensive secondary, present Harris to the stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Harris hung up his cleats in 1979. He has been eligible for the Hall for nearly 40 years.

At age 72, he joins an exclusive club with more than 350 other legends of the game.

Harris was enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night, along with 19 other inductees.

Cliff wasn't the only Cowboy to join the immortal halls of Canton on Saturday.

Jimmy Johnson, 78, revealed his bronze bust for the thousands of fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Johnson coached the Cowboys for five seasons from 1989 to 1993.

He won a Super Bowl in two of those five (Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII).

That's a pretty high batting average.*

*And the cause of many "What Ifs" in the minds of longtime Cowboys fans, if he and owner Jerry Jones didn't have a falling out.

Johnson coached the golden group of Cowboys Hall of Famers, including quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Naturally, Aikman was the one to present his former head coach for enshrinement.

Johnson also won a National Championship at the University of Miami in 1987.