Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten ready for Friday Night Lights as head coach

"High school football in Texas. It doesn't get better than that," said Witten

Witten retired after the 2020 NFL season and took over as head coach at Liberty Christian in Argyle earlier this year. Friday marked his first press conference since taking the position.

"If you would've told me in November when I was hoping to make the playoffs with the Las Vegas Raiders, that I'd be the head coach at Liberty Christian four months later, I would've said you were crazy," he said.

The future hall of famer, who played 16 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, was asked how he hoped to be remembered as a coach.

"Same way as I did as a player. Did I make everyone around me better? Did I put them in a position to be successful?"

One of the big reasons Witten took a job at the high school level was to get a chance to coach his son, C.J., who will be going into 9th grade at Liberty Christian.

"That's been a lot of fun. I think the car rides to and from school. A lot of things dads would appreciate."