A victory in Week 4 over the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers shows that the Dallas Cowboys are firing on all cylinders early in the 2021 campaign

DALLAS — The Carolina Panthers were a formidable opponent coming into Week 4. They led the NFL in run defense and they were 3-0. Matt Rhule's squad also had the advantage of rest as they were coming off a Thursday nighter in Houston to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Albeit the Panthers were without running back Christian McCaffrey and stud rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn, they had a changed man under center in Sam Darnold and a potent wideout in D.J. Moore. However, it wasn't enough as the Cowboys made a statement at the expense of Carolina.

2018 Ezekiel Elliott has returned

Defenses have begun to realize that they must pick their poison with Dallas' weapons, and the early gamble has been to let the Cowboys' run game beat them if it can. The theory is, if the offense is churning yards, melting clock, but stalling in the red zone, a team has a chance to steal one from Dallas in the fourth quarter (see Week 1 at Tampa Bay, Week 2 at the LA Chargers).

However, it appears as though opposing defenses will have to concoct a new strategy. Dallas is taking over games and winning on the ground.

Elliott gashed the vaunted Carolina run defense for 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, a 7.2 yards per carry rate. The last time Elliott had a game like that was Nov. 11, 2018, on a Sunday Night Football game at the Philadelphia Eagles when he had 7.95 yards per carry on 19 rushes for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Elliott also had the third-longest rush of his career when he galloped 47 yards.

That 47-yard run by #Cowboys RB @EzekielElliott is the third-longest run of his career:



Oct. 9, 2016 — 60 yards (TD) vs. #Bengals

Dec. 26, 2016 — 55 yards (TD) vs. #Lions

Oct. 3, 2021 — 47 yards vs. #Panthers — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 3, 2021

All of Elliott's offseason work has conjured the Zeke of yesteryear. Time will reveal how long this retro version stays.

Dak Prescott, game manager

The term "game manager" generates the image of Trent Dilfer on the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Brad Johnson on the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or a rookie Mark Sanchez with the 2009 New York Jets. Yet if there is one position in pro football where the tempo of the game can be controlled, it is quarterback.

Prescott has learned something that Troy Aikman understood when he was in Dallas: put the ball where it needs to go. That doesn't necessarily mean pass. If it needs to go in Elliott's hands, get it to him. If it is time to drive the ball, find the open man. Prescott even showed discernment with his rushing ability as he gathered 35 yards on four carries.

With more wins, which Cowboys fans are hoping include January victories, Prescott will start to enter the general football fan's consciousness as a top-5 quarterback. His play already declares that he is.

Dallas finally fixed the defensive line

In the past decade, the theory was that previous defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli could coach 'em up along the defensive line. Just provide the bodies and the defensive line could play freely getting after the quarterback and stopping the run along the way.

The reality is, from 2014-19, Dallas had the eighth-fewest sacks with 211 in that span, or just 2.19 sacks per game.

This is the second multi-sack game of #Cowboys DE Randy Gregory's career. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 3, 2021

Dallas is technically only a tad better at 2.25 sacks per game in 2021, but that is without DeMarcus Lawrence who is recovering from a broken foot. The team also anticipates the imminent return of rising defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. Also the team's leading sacker is rookie Micah Parsons at 2.5.

The pass rush is truly budding in Dallas, and that will be a dangerous combination along with the team's recent penchant for takeaways.

4. Mike McCarthy is the weak link

In the salary cap era, every team has a weak point. For the Cowboys, it is their head coach. McCarthy's decision-making continues to be a subject each week. While it has not cost them any other games yet, the fear is that it will when they take on better teams or get into the playoffs.

Consider the declined face mask on Carolina tackle Cam Erving early in the second quarter. Accepting it would have backed the Panthers up second-and-23 from the Carolina 12. Instead, McCarthy chose to get to third down and get Carolina off the field.

On third-and-12, Darnold found receiver Robby Anderson for a 13-yard gain. In 2021 alone, third-and-12 has been converted 7/112 times (6.25%) compared to second-and-20-plus at 4/190 (2.11%).

Dallas is burning through the part of their schedule where their talent is superior, but if they get into games where coaching is a factor, the Cowboys could find themselves at a deficit.