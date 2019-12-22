PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles got off to a hot start, as the Dallas Cowboys defense struggled mightily on the first two drives of the game, allowing Philly to drive the field twice, and put a field goal and a touchdown on the board.

Since then, however, the Cowboys defense has actually played reasonably well, holding the Eagles to a punt, a turnover on downs, and a missed 53 yard field goal. During that span, the Cowboys offense has mustered a pair of field goal drives, including one right before halftime to cut the 7-point Eagles lead down to 4.

Dallas will have the football first to start the second half.