Hey, Cowboys fans! Here's how to rescan your TV so you can get the clearest signal to while watching the NFL on WFAA

If you're using an antenna to watch the Cowboys play the Eagles on WFAA this Saturday at 7:15 pm, make sure you rescan your TV. WFAA has a new, more powerful signal.

DALLAS — The last regular Dallas Cowboys game of the 2020-2021 NFL season is coming up on Saturday, January -- and, as it's being broadcast nationally on ABC, you can watch it on WFAA.

Not only that, but we're also going all in on pregame coverage for this end-of-season matchup against the hated division rival Philadelphia Eagles! We'll be hosting a live Saturday call-in show with pregame coverage of the game starting at 6 p.m. on WFAA.com, on the WFAA YouTube channel, on the WFAA mobile app and on WFAA's Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps.

Even more important, we've made sure that Cowboys fans tuning into the game with antennas will be getting as crisp a feed of WFAA as possible while watching their team.

Earlier this year, WFAA boosted its antenna signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region. The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television to guarantee you're getting our crispiest broadcast possible.

We also have a step-by-step description on this process -- and explanation of the technology behind it -- for you to follow along with right here.

If it's Cowboys-related, we've got you covered, folks!

You can check out more of our Dallas Cowboys coverage right here. And if you'd like to sign up for a weekly Friday email previewing each weekend's Cowboys matchup from WFAA's main sports anchor Joe Trahan, you can sign up for that newsletter, called The Playbook, right here.