Cowboys expect fewer elite level players, but plenty of talent in draft

The Dallas Cowboys don’t anticipate a top-tier talent at the bottom of the first round but believe that this year’s draft class has a lot of depth.

DALLAS — The personnel and scouting departments for the Dallas Cowboys have completed their work, and in the estimation of owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones, there are fewer players with first-round grades on their board than in recent years.

"We are going to be somewhere between 14 and 16," Jones told reporters on April 26 at The Star, citing that the number was "lower than normal."

However, just because the Cowboys don't have as many players on their board with first-round grades doesn't mean that there isn't value to be found throughout the 2022 NFL draft, which kicks off April 28 in Las Vegas for a three-day, seven-round extravaganza.

If Kenyon Green isn't there at No. 24, why not trade back? Maybe you can pick up Zion Johnson with a deeper pick in Round 1. https://t.co/BFRTCz8mgu — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 7, 2022

"I think with the super seniors, they got a redshirt year and a COVID year and we’re looking at some players that have been in college and playing football for six years," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said. "You do see that. I will say: I do think the draft’s more heavily weighted toward the middle than it is toward the top. I do think there’s more players that have draftable grades than we’ve ever had.”

Dallas picking at No. 24 overall in Round 1 also means that, by their own definition, they may not be picking a player with a first-round grade when they finally have their first crack at the draft field. Although Dallas has needs at guard, receiver, defensive end, and safety, the Cowboys have to smartly navigate the straits between choosing based on need and based on how good the available players are at No. 24.

"I think if the grades are in there very similar, then you pick what your need is," Stephen Jones explained. "I think if there’s a big disparity, you don’t go jump half a round down to scratch an itch, if you will. If they’re in there close and the grades are really close, a couple of points here or there, I think you certainly would take a look at your need over the best grade, just pure best grade.”

One of the benefits of the draft having more "draftable" players is that there could be value in signing priority free agents after the draft — players who weren't picked by any team. The Cowboys historically have found such gems in quarterback Tony Romo (2003), receiver Miles Austin (2006), safety Barry Church (2010), and recently with right tackle Terence Steele (2020).

Said Stephen Jones: “It remains to be seen, who’s left and where we have them and sometimes we have no one left on our board. That’s rarely happened, but you have just a couple. And sometimes you’ve had a lot more. We’ll just have to see how this pans out and how the rest of the league thinks of the players that we have on our board versus what’s been taken through the draft."

"I think the biggest issue was we were playing a 4-3 there with Rod [Marinelli] and Rod was concerned about how he'd hold up against the run in the 4-3, didn't have that same concern with Taco [Charlton]." -- #Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on @1053thefan https://t.co/FJ8bqUBAa6 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 2, 2020

The Cowboys have batted at least .667 in the twenties or later in Round 1 since 2010. In 2013, Dallas picked All-Pro center Travis Frederick No. 31 overall, Pro Bowl safety Byron Jones at No. 27 overall in 2015, and defensive end Taco Charlton No. 28 overall in 2017. Charlton was the only one who failed to play out his rookie contract with Dallas.