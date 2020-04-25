Cowboys double dip at cornerback, select Tulsa’s Robinson II in Round 4

The Dallas Cowboys continued to revamp their secondary to begin day three of the NFL Draft by selecting Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson II in the fourth round

DALLAS — Despite the fact that there were defensive ends available on the board, the Dallas Cowboys went with a cornerback in the fourth round of the NFL Draft (No. 123 overall) when they selected Reggie Robinson II out of the University of Tulsa.

The Cowboys opted to bring in another cornerback for a defense that had many questions heading into the draft. After the loss of Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins in free agency, Robinson joins second-round pick Trevon Diggs as this weekend’s big acquisitions for the secondary to go along with Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, and Anthony Brown as the mainstays at the cornerback position in Dallas.

The 6' 1", 205 lbs Cleburne, TX native Robinson will likely come in to compete for snaps as a backup and he can further his spot on the team by helping out on special teams. Indeed, one of the quirks of Robinson’s game is the fact that he blocked a kick in each of his four seasons at Tulsa. The hope will be that he can eventually carve out a more prominent role with repetition at the highest level.

When he does see action lining up at corner, the redshirt senior from Tulsa has a nose for the football. For a team in Dallas that struggles to take the ball away, Robinson makes a ton of sense as a target in the fourth round, over defensive ends available on the board, simply because he’s seen as a potential playmaker.

The Cowboys are continuing to retool their defense, and it seems like they’re prioritizing players who can create turnovers.

What is impressive about Robinson is that he loves to compete and he uses his length to his advantage. The ability to be around the ball was a huge reason for why he was able to get his hand on 34 passes during his college career.

For his effort, Robinson was named a member of the First-Team All-AAC in 2019. The top rated cornerback available on day three now joins the Dallas Cowboys and their retooled defense should be putting a smile on new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s face.

