Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo called it on CBS -- the Cowboys employed some tactics commonly seen from the NFL's best offense this year, the Kansas City Chiefs.

"You want creativity?" Romo rhetorically asked Cowboys fans during the broadcast, after Dak Prescott's early touchdown run made it 10-0 Dallas. "You just saw it all to start this game out of Scott Linehan.

"Outstanding first two drives for the Cowboys -- stealing a little bit of what the Chiefs did last week."

So we went back and evaluated some of the similarities between the schemes, and where the Cowboys were able to unlock their offense, and finally put up big numbers.

