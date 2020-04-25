Cowboys continue to bolster defense, take Anae to help pass rush

The penultimate pick of the draft for the Cowboys is a pass rusher out of Utah

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys draft has been a success on many fronts, and they added to that with their pick at the end of the fifth round.

Dallas added a pass rusher to their collection of draftees, taking Bradlee Anae out of Utah to add to the edge of their defense.

Anae was a consensus All-American in 2019 at Utah, and was a first team All-Pac 12 honoree, as well. His 13 sacks in '19 was good enough to rank second in the Pac 12.