Cowboys continue to bolster defense, take Anae to help pass rush

The penultimate pick of the draft for the Cowboys is a pass rusher out of Utah
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae (6) celebrates after sacking Colorado quarterback Steven Montez in the second half during an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Anae was selected to The Associated Press All-Pac 12 Conference team, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys draft has been a success on many fronts, and they added to that with their pick at the end of the fifth round.

Dallas added a pass rusher to their collection of draftees, taking Bradlee Anae out of Utah to add to the edge of their defense.

Anae was a consensus All-American in 2019 at Utah, and was a first team All-Pac 12 honoree, as well.  His 13 sacks in '19 was good enough to rank second in the Pac 12.

The selection follows a string of defensive picks by the Cowboys, who have gone defense with four of their six picks -- Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson II at the cornerback position, Neville Gallimore at defensive tackle, and now the defensive end Anae.