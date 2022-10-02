Michael Gallup scores TD in season debut; Cowboys lead Commanders 12-7 at halftime

Gallup made his season debut after tearing ACL in Week 17 of 2021.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The last time Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup caught a touchdown pass: Week 17 of 2021 -- he tore his ACL making a catch in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals.

Gallup missed the final two games of the 2021 season, including the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the first three weeks of the 2023 season.

In Week 4, Gallup returned to the lineup against the Washington Commanders.

Late in the second quarter, Gallup made his first catch of the year -- a 15-yard gain for a Cowboys first down.

He capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown catch as AT&T Stadium went into a frenzy.

It was Gallup's first touchdown since the ACL-tearing touchdown against the Cardinals in Week 17.

It was the Cowboys first first-half touchdown since the first quarter of their Week 2 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Gallup score put the Cowboys back in front as well, after they relinquished it temporarily.

Dallas leads Washington, 12-7, at halftime.

The Commanders briefly took the lead in the second quarter when quarterback Carson Wentz connected with rookie receiver Jahan Dotson for a 10-yard touchdown. It was Dotson's fourth touchdown grab through the first four weeks of the season.