Texas Rangers expected to aggressively pursue Shohei Ohtani at MLB trade deadline

It seems every team in baseball has been linked to an Ohtani trade but could the Rangers make a deal?

ARLINGTON, Texas — We’re 11 days from the Major League Baseball trade deadline on August 1, and every rumor and speculation is being discussed and evaluated. The big ticket item on everyone’s wish list is Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani - and with good reason. He’s one of the best players to wear a baseball uniform.

Ohtani currently leads the Majors with 35 home runs and slugging percentage, OPS, and OPS+. He’s also been excellent on the mound, with a 7-5 record and a 3.50 ERA and is set to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Several teams have already been linked to Ohtani in trade scenarios, but a new one emerged earlier this week. Baseball fans and pundits were buzzing when radio host Josh Betraccini of 92.1 The Ticket in Fayetteville, AR, tweeted early in the morning on Tuesday that the Rangers are expected to be "as aggressive as anyone" in their pursuit of Ohtani.

The Rangers are currently the third-best team in the American League and are leading the AL West. But could an Ohtani trade to Texas happen? Brice Paterik of the Locked On Rangers podcast discussed the possibility on Wednesday.

“We don’t really know what the trade deadline will look like this year," Paterik said. "We especially don’t know what a trade deadline run by Chris Young would look like.”

Paterik added the team’s window is right now, and if the Rangers were to get Ohtani, they’d have to be the favorites to win the World Series.

ESPN published an article showing what the possible trade could look like. They proposed RHP Brock Porter, RHP Jack Leiter, UT Ezequiel Duran, 2B Justin Foscue, and OF Yeison Morrobel all get sent to the Angels for Ohtani.

Paterik likes that deal but notes that ESPN made the caveat that the deal might not be enough to get something done. He thinks it’s enough.

As Paterik said on his show, “Flags fly forever,” some people tend to hold onto prospects for too long. But, even if it’s only two months of Ohtani, the power he brings to an already potent lineup and the stability he brings to an already strong starting rotation is well worth the risk.

The Rangers are already a scary team with an excellent chance to make a lot of noise in the playoffs. Still, adding Ohtani could put them over the top and give them that elusive first championship they’ve been looking for since they began as the Washington Senators in 1961.