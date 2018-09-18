DALLAS — Following a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, there were plenty of questions to go around pertaining to the offense of the Dallas Cowboys that often times looked lost. As many analysts alluded to, in the week running up to a Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants, the Cowboys had most recently looked like a team that hadn’t even stepped foot on a field in weeks.

They were right because the truth was the players that were going to make a significant contribution to this team didn’t play much, if at all, in the third and fourth weeks that concluded the preseason schedule.

Blame was tossed around from the quarterback to the receivers and eventually to the coaching staff, mainly the man calling the plays Scott Linehan. Fox Analyst and former Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Troy Aikman was even questioning the creativity of the playbook.

Others pointed at an untested new group of receivers showing a lack of ability to get open, which upon further review of the game was not the case. Even though the receivers ultimately did what they could to help the quarterback (and we'll get to Dak Prescott momentarily), Dallas could be in for a shakeup at the wideout position even after seeing improvement in a 20-13 victory on Sunday night.

Prior to kickoff this Sunday and word broke that the Cleveland Browns were planning to shop Josh Gordon after a breach of trust. He was immediately mentioned in the same breath with the Dallas Cowboys, mainly because they don’t have a clear-cut go to wide receiver or a “number one”.

Gordon grew up in Texas and played college football in the state. Sure, he would love to play for his favorite team growing up, just like a certain safety in the Pacific Northwest, but it didn’t appear the team was interested.

If the Cowboys cut a receiver who always seemed to be in the spotlight, for reasons different than Gordon, why would they be interested in Josh? Gordon’s difficult past is well documented and he hasn’t had a season anywhere near his 1,646 yard campaign that he enjoyed five years ago. The big reason why he eventually landed in New England in a trade with Cleveland for a fifth round pick on Monday afternoon is his dubious availability to be on the field.

Instead, The Athletic broke the story that the Cowboys were looking to bring back Brice Butler who spent the better part of three seasons with Dallas. Butler knows the offense and has rapport with Prescott. He also isn’t under the watchful eye of the NFL and subject to suspension possibly leading to disbarment from the league.

The Butler story is a curious one. Following last season, Brice went on Fox Sports Show “Undisputed” and proceeded to air the dirty laundry of a frustrating season seemingly on his way out of town. He was cut following the preseason with the Arizona Cardinals and is now looking for another opportunity. However, where the story gets a bit murky is why the Cowboys would go back to a player who publicly burned bridges with the organization.

It has been implied that veteran wide receiver Terrance Williams is subject to a suspension from an offseason arrest. That is where the story of Butler re-joining the team really brings a much clearer picture. Should Williams end up suspended under the personal conduct policy, Butler already knows the offense and there wouldn’t be much of a transition period. Butler is a speedy receiver who can go up and get the ball, something this offense was lacking in Week 1 and continued to miss for long stretches in Sunday's win.

Prescott, for his part, had plenty of his own issues against Carolina, even though they enjoy one of the best front sevens in the NFL. Protection was an issue, his mechanics were an issue, and the Cowboys were unable to sustain any offense. Against New York, the Cowboys were able to keep Prescott upright and therefore trending in the right direction.

Through the first two drives, the Cowboys offense was humming along with back to back scoring efforts. However, eventually as the game settled in, the same issues from Week 1 reared their ugly heads once again until Dallas eventually returned to what was working early on and put the game away with a drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown.

The truth for the Cowboys in 2018 is they will likely need to win ugly for the time being. They have a much-improved defense led by new defensive assistant and passing game coordinator Kris Richard. The team will need some turnovers and a defensive score on occasion until Prescott and company can get everything on the same page.

As far as any receiver coming in to jumpstart this offense, it doesn’t appear that will be the case. This offense flows through Elliott first and foremost and then relies on Prescott being able to do enough to sustain drives. One shouldn’t believe the offense will become a well-oiled machine unless those two can regain that magic from their rookie campaigns of two seasons ago.

How do you feel about the receiving corp for the Cowboys so far through two weeks of the season?

