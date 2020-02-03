This isn't so much a commentary as it is a public service.

There's so much going on in our corner of the sports world. The Cowboys dealing with Dak Prescott, Luke Doncic wheeling and dealing with the Mavericks, and the Stars trying to prove they're the real deal.

It's easy to overlook things.

So I can understand why you probably haven't given the North Texas basketball team much thought.

But I'm here to tell you, the Mean Green may be worth a look.

No, they're not in a power conference, but they are a power in their conference.

UNT beat their old nemesis Western Kentucky on Sunday at the Super Pit, earning their first out-right regular season conference title in 30 years.

Now it gets tricky from here.

Conference USA is projected to have just one team make the NCAA Tournament, so UNT figures to have to sweep their conference tournament to make it back to the big dance.

But if they do, it'll be the first time in a decade and just the fourth time in school history.

And if they qualify, Joe Lunardi's Bracketology has them pegged as a 13-seed.

And with a season full of upsets who know, it may be time to give the mean green a little more of yours.

