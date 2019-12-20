I wrote a piece the other day that ran on TEGNA's syndicated show, Daily Blast Live, and i know some of you saw it because I've been getting calls and emails about it.

I was writing that this is supposed to be such a happy time. Christmas is next week then a new year. But I also said it's not always that happy for everyone.

And it's not all that happy for me this year either. My friend Carol Reed died this week.

If you somehow didn't know Carol Reed, your life isn't as happy as mine. This was a woman who owned every room she was in. If Carol Reed was in the room, oh, you knew she was there and you know i like people like that.

I wrote a letter she was able to read last week, telling her she owed me two bottles of wine and 47 laugh out louds, because she had to cancel her annual Christmas party. I also told her she would live forever, quoting Sen. Ted Kennedy, that we live on in the future we make.

She helped get the American Airlines Center built, she put Ron Kirk in the mayor's office, and she raised money for Rudy Guiliani. She was not a perfect woman, but I was one of the lucky ones.

I knew Carol Reed, so my Christmas won't be as happy this year.

I'm Dale Hansen. Do enjoy your day.