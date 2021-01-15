Dale's Extra Point: 'Free speech only travels on a one-way street'

"The speech and the protest that we agree with, well that's a cherished right in America. The speech and the protest we don't, well now that has to stop."

The Kentucky Basketball Team took a knee during the national anthem last week in their protest against the riot in Washington D.C., and now they're the bad guys.

Proving yet again, as it has always been, free speech only travels on a one-way street.

Let's take just take a moment, Kentucky basketball players protesting the riot in D.C. by kneeling quietly and peacefully before a game, or you can protest and make your voice heard by doing the rioting.

I'm gonna have to think about that a bit.

Actually, I don't.

A Kentucky sheriff burned his university T-shirts in protest because burning something you disagree about happens in all the best countries.

That same sheriff says the Kentucky players disrespected the American flag and yet he has said nothing and burned nothing about the mob who used that same flag to beat a police officer.

Maybe we should take a moment and think about that