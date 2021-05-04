Watch: Baylor celebrates championship with parade, ceremony in Waco

You can watch the parade on the WFAA app and our YouTube page.

WACO, Texas — Baylor fans are ready to celebrate their first-ever NCAA men's basketball national championship.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Waco.

You can watch the parade on the WFAA app and our YouTube page.

The City of Waco says people are encouraged to wear masks and distance while attending the ceremony as a way to show support for the championship team.

The parade will include student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials and other honorees. The Bears will also be joined by Baylor University, City of Waco, the Waco Chamber of Commerce and the Baylor Bear Foundation.

Free parking can be found in various lots in the Downtown Waco area. Go here to view a parking map.

Schedule:

6 p.m. – Parade begins (travels along Austin Ave. from 14th Street to 3rd Street)

6:30 p.m. – Ceremony begins (the stage in front of City Hall)

Ceremony: