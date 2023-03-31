Report: UNT men's basketball coach to be hired by Texas Tech

The report came in the wake of North Texas' NIT championship win over fellow Conference USA foe, UAB.

DENTON, Texas — After claiming an NIT championship over Conference USA foe, UAB, North Texas head coach Grant McCasland is reportedly leaving the Mean Green and will be Texas Tech's new coach.

The move was first reported by CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander right after the championship win.

CBS Sports reported that an official announcement is expected to be made on Friday.

McCasland spent six seasons coaching the Mean Green, posting a 135-65 record. He led North Texas to the NCAA tournament in 2021 and a first round upset of No. 4 seed Purdue.

Before coaching North Texas, McCasland made stints at Midwestern State and Arkansas State. He was also an assistant under Scott Drew at Baylor.

McCasland will be replacing Mark Adams at Texas Tech, who resigned from the program after reports surfaced that he allegedly made racially-insensitive comments towards Tech players.

According to CBS Sports, UNT will promote associate head coach Ross Hodge to replace McCasland. Hodge is expected to sign a five-year deal to become the new head basketball coach at North Texas.