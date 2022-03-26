WATCH: Texas Tech steals home in walk-off win over No. 2 Texas

Pandemonium set in at Rip Griffin Park after Red Raiders utility man Kurt Wilson went head first into home plate safely in extra innings.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech-Texas rivalry has heated up as of late with all the drama surrounding the men's basketball programs, and now, baseball is adding to the fire.

In the bottom of the 10th inning on Friday, tied at 4-4, Red Raiders utility man Kurt Wilson stole home in walk-off fashion to take down the No. 2 Texas Longhorns. Pandemonium set in at Rip Griffin Park after Wilson went head first into home plate safely.

Texas Tech defeats Texas, @Kurtwilson14 wow!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tphFlRiUeQ — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 26, 2022

There weren't any minced words from the Red Raiders, either. Following the win, Texas Tech intentionally celebrated in front of the Longhorns' dugout.