The other North Texas product balling out for the Longhorns: Denton Ryan's Ja'Tavion Sanders scores two TDs in Red River Showdown

Sanders scored multiple touchdowns for the second week in a row as Texas shut out Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Showdown.

DALLAS — Most of the talk surrounding Texas' 49-0 shellacking of Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown on Saturday involved starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a Dallas-area native from Southlake Carroll.

And rightly so: Ewers completed 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on the day.

But, thing is, there were actually two former North Texas high school football stars lighting it up in the burnt orange and white on Saturday.

The other? A man who Ewers has clearly taken a liking to throwing the ball to: Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Sanders, a Denton Ryan alum, had his homecoming party in Dallas on Saturday with five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

It was his second week in a row scoring multiple touchdowns after cashing in another pair against West Virginia last week.

On the year, Sanders has caught 25 passes for 283 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. Three of Sanders' five touchdowns have come with Ewers under center for the Longhorns, establishing himself as what seems to be a favorite target or safety net for the team's starting back, who has missed three games on the season due to an injured collarbone.

Sanders has made his impact quickly for the burnt orange and white, too: He's only a sophomore, and is in his first true season as a pass catcher. While Sanders played in all 12 games for Texas in 2021, he mostly did so as a special teams standout.

Still, Sanders has the pedigree to perform on this level.

He was five-star tight end from Denton Ryan, where he routinely made highlight-reel plays with his 6-foot-3-inch, 235-pound high school frame. (He's now listed at 242 pounds on UT's website.)

At Denton Ryan, Sanders was an All-America, All-State and two-time All-District honoree who helped his team win the 5A Division 1 state title in 2020. As a senior that season, Sanders hauled in 63 receptions for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing 23 times for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders also excelled in high school as a defensive end. He was ranked the top defensive end and No. 3 overall in the state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, and was featured on the cover of the magazine in 2021.