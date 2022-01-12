Texas teams in bowl games: Where and when they'll play

The biggie is TCU in the college football playoff, but there's plenty of Texas representation in the college postseason.

HOUSTON — Sunday was a big day in college football, as we learned which teams will be playing in which bowl games and there was plenty of representation for Texas.

We'll start with the big one. TCU is the first Texas team to take part of the college football playoffs. The Horned Frogs earned a shot at a national championship, despite their loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.

TCU will take on Michigan on New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona. The winner of that game moves on to play the winner of the Ohio State-Georgia game for the national title. This year, the college football national championship game will be played in Inglewood, California on January 9.

Here are all of the college football bowl games involving Texas schools, all times central.