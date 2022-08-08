TCU, SMU men's basketball to play for 1st time in 4 seasons

The Horned Frogs and Mustangs will tip off Dec. 10 from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs will face each other in men's basketball for the first time in four seasons later this year.

The two DFW-area universities have met 193 times in men's basketball, but had not competed since 2018. SMU is TCU's most common opponent in school history, according to TCU Athletics. SMU leads the series 106-85, but TCU has won the last two outings.

TCU and SMU will tip off this season from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 10. It will be the first neutral site meeting between the two schools since Nov. 8, 2013, when SMU won 69-61 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The game's time and television coverage will be announced at a later date, officials said.

TCU finished with a record of 21-13 overall and 8-10 in Big 12 play. SMU finished with a record of 24-9 overall and 13-4 in the American Athletic Conference.

TCU won its first round game of the NCAA tournament against Seton Hall, but had their season ended in the second round by top-seeded Arizona in overtime.

SMU played in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), where they also lost in the second round. The Mustangs were knocked out by Pac-12's Washington State, 75-63.