TCU men's basketball program 'paused indefinitely' due to COVID protocols, school says

The Horned Frogs' Wednesday game against Texas Southern was canceled, while their Big 12 opener on Saturday against Kansas was postponed.
Credit: AP
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon watches his team play during an NCAA college basketball game against Utah in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU men’s basketball program has been "paused indefinitely" due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to a statement from the school on Monday.

The Horned Frogs' game against Texas Southern on Wednesday has been canceled, while their Big 12 conference opener against Kansas, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to a date that is still to be announced.

The Horned Frogs are off to a strong start this season, having posted a 10-1 record before the pause.

Program officials did not specify how many players or staff members are affected by COVID-19.

