Leaping forward: TCU now No. 3 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs keep winning -- and keep moving.
The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and the Horned Frogs have leaped forward to the No. 3 spot.
TCU had been in the No. 4 spot for three straight weeks since the week of Nov. 8.
The Horned Frogs are currently 12-0 on the season as they head into a big matchup in the Big 12 Championship this week against Kansas State (9-3).
The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The rest of the College Football Playoff rankings are below:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Washington
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oregon State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Tulane
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- UCF
- North Carolina
- Mississippi State
- NC State