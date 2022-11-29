Leaping forward: TCU now No. 3 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

TCU will face off against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship this weekend at AT&T Stadium.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs keep winning -- and keep moving.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and the Horned Frogs have leaped forward to the No. 3 spot.

TCU had been in the No. 4 spot for three straight weeks since the week of Nov. 8.

The Horned Frogs are currently 12-0 on the season as they head into a big matchup in the Big 12 Championship this week against Kansas State (9-3).

The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

