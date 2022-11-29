x
College

Leaping forward: TCU now No. 3 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

TCU will face off against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship this weekend at AT&T Stadium.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs keep winning -- and keep moving.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and the Horned Frogs have leaped forward to the No. 3 spot.

TCU had been in the No. 4 spot for three straight weeks since the week of Nov. 8.

The Horned Frogs are currently 12-0 on the season as they head into a big matchup in the Big 12 Championship this week against Kansas State (9-3).

The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The rest of the College Football Playoff rankings are below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. Kansas State
  11. Utah
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. LSU
  15. Oregon State
  16. Oregon
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. UCF
  23. North Carolina
  24. Mississippi State
  25. NC State

