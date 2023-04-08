ASU, UArizona headed to Big 12

ARIZONA, USA — The Big 12 Conference voted Friday to accept Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and the University of Utah as full members effective Aug. 2, 2024.
The move is awaiting a formal vote from the Board of Trustees.
"We are excited for this new chapter, a move that is necessary to remain competitive in top-tier Division 1 athletics," ASU President Michael Crow said on the school's website. "We are joining a premier athletic conference and bringing with us programs on the rise, our rich traditions and history, and the metro Phoenix media market. We're in a good spot, and we are pleased to be with UArizona and Utah in the move."
"The financial package is strong. The stability of the Big 12 is strong. We are ready, and the timing is right," said Ray Anderson, Vice President for University Athletics. "The exposure and visibility as well as the resources from the conference will help us compete for championships. From enhancing our ability to recruit Texas for football to the Big 12's strength in basketball, good days are ahead."
On Thursday, an ASU source told 12Sports, “It feels inevitable” that the Sun Devils would leave the Pac-12 and join the Big 12.
This comes after the Pac-12 failed to produce a TV Deal, and Colorado left the conference last week.
The Pac-12 tried one last Hail Mary effort this morning to keep the conference together, but it failed.
Oregon and Washington are also leaving for the Big-10 in 2024, which was approved and announced by Big-10 officials Friday.
The Big 12 will be the third conference with at least 16 schools.
The Pac-12 is now down to 4 remaining members: Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State.
