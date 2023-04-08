ASU, UArizona headed to Big 12

The move awaits a formal vote from the Board of Trustees.

ARIZONA, USA — The Big 12 Conference voted Friday to accept Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and the University of Utah as full members effective Aug. 2, 2024.

Like I said. It's only a matter of WHEN, not IF. https://t.co/2UPlJjGOXn — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 4, 2023



"We are excited for this new chapter, a move that is necessary to remain competitive in top-tier Division 1 athletics," ASU President Michael Crow said on the school's website. "We are joining a premier athletic conference and bringing with us programs on the rise, our rich traditions and history, and the metro Phoenix media market. We're in a good spot, and we are pleased to be with UArizona and Utah in the move."

Sources: The Big 12's presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Friday night to admit Arizona State and Utah. They did the same last night for Arizona. All three at on the way, pending a Board of Trustees vote in Utah to formalize their move. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 5, 2023

"The financial package is strong. The stability of the Big 12 is strong. We are ready, and the timing is right," said Ray Anderson, Vice President for University Athletics. "The exposure and visibility as well as the resources from the conference will help us compete for championships. From enhancing our ability to recruit Texas for football to the Big 12's strength in basketball, good days are ahead."

“‘You guys are literally living through history.’ … It is truly a new frontier of college football. I love it.” — Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch on conference realignment pic.twitter.com/bJ2jA1DzDR — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 4, 2023

On Thursday, an ASU source told 12Sports, “It feels inevitable” that the Sun Devils would leave the Pac-12 and join the Big 12.

This comes after the Pac-12 failed to produce a TV Deal, and Colorado left the conference last week.

The Pac-12 tried one last Hail Mary effort this morning to keep the conference together, but it failed.

Ding-Dong! The Pac-12 is dead… As I said the past few days, the math was never going to math — despite some schools continuing to leak blind hope this morning (very on brand w/ the past decade). ASU and Michael Crow has no choice. Big-12 here comes ASU, UA and Utah. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 4, 2023

ASU dragging their feet should NOT surprise anyone. Michael Crow doesn’t rush to decisions until he absolutely has too. He will give the Pac12 every chance… but he also understands the money just isn’t there.



Still believe ASU will follow Arizona.. everyone wants their own… — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 4, 2023

Oregon and Washington are also leaving for the Big-10 in 2024, which was approved and announced by Big-10 officials Friday.

The Big 12 will be the third conference with at least 16 schools.

The Pac-12 is now down to 4 remaining members: Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State.

