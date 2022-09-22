Someone listed a TCU-SMU ticket for $32K. They're not that steep, but it is a sellout.

The allure of Saturday's matchup should be obvious to fans of either team, and it starts and ends with TCU head coach Sonny Dykes.

DALLAS — It's confirmed: SMU fans are ready for former coach Sonny Dykes' return to The Hilltop.

The university on Thursday announced that tickets to SMU's home matchup against TCU on Saturday have been sold out.

Ticket prices on the secondary market reflected the high demand: The cheapest seat available on Stubhub on Thursday afternoon was an upper-endzone ticket for $162.

A few ticketholders were having fun with the resale market; one ticket was listed for $32,400. Sounds reasonable.

IRON. SKILLET. SELL. OUT.



Oh yeah … wear blue 😉 pic.twitter.com/ysPwha9CCq — SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) September 21, 2022

The rest of the tickets are going for around $200 a pop, or more, and that's way higher than normal.

For example, you can buy tickets to the next few SMU home games starting at $16. In Fort Worth, TCU starting ticket prices range from around $25-$100, depending on the opponent, according to Stubhub.

The allure of Saturday's matchup should be obvious to fans of either team, and it starts and ends with TCU head coach Sonny Dykes.

This time last year, Dykes was preparing SMU to upset the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. After TCU moved on from longtime coach Gary Patterson, the Frogs gave Dykes a call, and he accepted the crosstown job.

SMU replaced Dykes with Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, a former SMU assistant, and the Mustangs picked up where Dykes left off. They started this season with lopsided wins over North Texas and Lamar, and then led Big Ten opponent Maryland on the road last week, before falling late.