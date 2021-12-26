SMU's bowl game cancelled due to COVID-19

The Mustangs' matchup against Virginia in the Fenway Bowl, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

DALLAS — SMU won't be bowling this year.

The Mustangs' matchup against Virginia in the Fenway Bowl, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Virginia's team, bowl officials announced Sunday.

The inaugural bowl was set to take place at Fenway Park in Boston.

SMU will finish the season 8-4. The Mustangs started the year 7-0 before stumbling down the stretch. But they still earned their fourth bowl appearance in five seasons.

Unfortunately, it's a familiar end to the season for SMU. Their bowl game last year against UT-San Antonio was also cancelled due to COVID-19.

The team's Twitter account pretty much summed it up Sunday morning.

SMU and Virginia aren't the only teams that have had their bowl games cancelled due to COVID-19 this year.

Texas A&M dropped out of the Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and the Hawaii Bowl, scheduled for Christmas Eve, was also cancelled.

In Arlington, Alabama and Cincinnati are scheduled to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Friday. Playoff officials have outlined a contingency plan if a COVID-19 outbreak impacts the teams involved, including the possibility of a forfeit.