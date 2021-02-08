Former Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers tweets he's headed to UT Austin

Ewers will don the burnt orange uniform after spending a season at Ohio State.

AUSTIN, Texas — Note: The video above is from a report on Aug. 2, 2021.

Quinn Ewers, the former Southlake Carroll quarterback who opted out of his senior year of high school, has decided to transfer from Ohio State to the University of Texas at Austin, according to one of his tweets.

Earlier this month, Ewers entered the transfer portal after just one season at Ohio State. He reportedly eyed UT Austin, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

But, ultimately, he chose burnt orange.

On Sunday evening, Ewers tweeted, "Hey Alexa play “Take Me to Texas” by @GeorgeStrait #HookEm," along with a graphic of him in a Longhorns uniform.

Ewers was the number one quarterback prospect in the class of 2022 before he graduated early and reclassified to the class of 2021, where he was also the top quarterback prospect.

The former Southlake Carroll quarterback made headlines earlier in 2021 when he signed Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals that totaled to over $1 million.