On Wednesday evening, the question of the fate of Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer was finally settled. Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the upcoming 2018 season as a punishment for how he handled domestic violence accusations made against former assistant Zach Smith.
In addition, Athletic Director Gene Smith has been suspended from August 31 through September 16.
Social media was quick to react to the news of the Meyer suspension and also what was said at the press conference that followed. Here's a sample:
