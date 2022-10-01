North Texas families make trip to Indy to cheer on sons playing in College Football Playoff National Championship

Between Alabama and Georgia, there are roughly a dozen players from North Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — North Texas parents will be in the stands wearing red at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Monday night.

Alabama and Georgia are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7 p.m. Between the two teams, there are roughly a dozen players from North Texas.



“It seems that the number of Georgia fans outnumber the number of Alabama fans in downtown Indy right now. I don't know if that's true or not, but that's the appearance of it anyway,” Ennis ISD Athletic Director Don Drake said. “There's a lot more Georgia red walking around than Crimson red right now.”

Drake’s son, Collin, is a freshman quarterback for the University of Georgia. Collin Drake graduated from Ennis High School.

“It's exciting. A year ago, we would have never thought we'd be right here,” the elder Drake said. “We didn't know at that time last January that Collin would have an opportunity to be on the team for the University of Georgia. And so it's exciting for us.”

Like Don Drake, Arlington resident Sequin Owens made the trip to Indy, too. Her son, Chris Owens, is an offensive lineman for the University of Alabama.

“Someone just asked me if it's all sinking in yet and it's still not sinking in,” Sequin Owens told WFAA. “This is his last collegiate game. And it's bittersweet because of course, I'm ready for new chapters, right? But his experience at Alabama has been amazing.”

Chris Owens graduated from Arlington Lamar High School, which is just down the road from AT&T Stadium.

“He would pass the stadium and say, ‘One day I'm going to play in the stadium,’” the Arlington mother said.

On New Years Eve, the offensive lineman and his Alabama squad won the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

In an interview with the City of Arlington, Chris Owens said playing at Jerry World “creates a level of comfort” for him.