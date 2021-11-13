x
College

Texas Tech's 62-yard field goal on final play beats Iowa State 41-38

Iowa State travels to Norman next weekend to face No. 8 Oklahoma.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Texas Tech to a 41-38 victory over Iowa State after the Red Raiders squandered a 17-point lead in the second half.

The Cyclones had pulled even on Andrew Mevis’ 29-yard kick with a minute remaining. Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith got Texas Tech just far enough for the win in his first career start. Garibay's previous career long field goal was 48 yards.

Iowa State travels to Norman next weekend to face No. 8 Oklahoma. The Sooners saw their first loss of the season against Baylor Saturday.

