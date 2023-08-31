The Houston Cougars uniforms for their season openers may look familiar

UH is offering a chance to win a game-worn jersey as part of a ticket package to Saturday's opener with UTSA at TDECU Stadium.

HOUSTON — If you watch the University of Houston’s season opener Saturday against UTSA, you may do a double take. And for some of you longtime Houston sports fans, it may bring back a flood of Columbia blue memories.

That's because the team announced Thursday that they're breaking out 'Love you Houston' uniforms reminiscent of the old Houston Oilers. The team broke the news in a video narrated by University of Houston track and field great and Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis. The school said the end zones that the Coogs hope to visit often on Saturday at TDECU Stadium will also be painted Columbia blue.

Those, of course, are the colors of the old Houston Oilers, the team that left town in the late 90s to eventually become the Tennessee Titans.

In the video, Lewis talks about Houston, showing video from the glory days of Houston sports, as well as NASA clips and images of Houston’s resiliency, saying just before the uniform reveal, “This is for the city that always has our back. This is for the people who call this place home. Love you, Houston. This one’s for you.”

UH is offering a special ticket package for the season and home opener. For $15, you can get a ticket to the game and for $15 more, you can get parking at the game. If fans buy their tickets through this offer, they will be automatically entered to win a game-worn jersey from Saturday's game. More here.

The Coogs host the UTSA Roadrunners at 6 ap.m. at TDECU Stadium. It's on campus, but if you need to put it into your a map for navigation, it's 3700 Cullen Blvd.