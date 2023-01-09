Colorado's starting QB has ties to North Texas (and the coach)

Fans watching the TCU-Colorado game will recognize his last name.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It may not be primetime television, but "Prime Time" is coming to your television Saturday morning when Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes make the trek to Fort Worth for their season opener against No. 17 ranked TCU.

The game will be aired on FOX Sports is bringing its premiere "Big Noon Kickoff" show to hype the game, which will kick off at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Sanders brings a brand new Colorado squad that features 87 new players on its roster than it had a year ago, when TCU easily won 38-13.

Of the 87 newcomers, 57 have been added since Colorado’s spring game that drew about 50,000 people on a cold, snowy April day. One of those 87 new players is one with ties to North Texas (and the coach).

Yes, we are talking about Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders.

Who is Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders played his high school football here in DFW as a four-star prospect from Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill. Sanders initially committed to play his college ball at Florida Atlantic over offers from Florida State, Florida, Georgia and Alabama. He then flipped his commitment to play for HBCU powerhouse Jackson State after his father, Deion, was named the Tigers' head coach.

Deion and Shedeur helped raise the profile of Jackson State, leading the program to 10-2 and 11-1 records in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Deion left Jackson State to become the head coach of Colorado, and Shedeur followed his dad to Boulder, transferring to the school slated to join the Big 12 in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 6,983 yards with 70 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions in 26 games the past two seasons.

“The kid makes really good decisions. That’s one of the biggest assets that he has. He makes good decisions, he protects the ball,” the elder Sanders said. “The kid makes plays. … We have some receivers that can really do it. We have some running backs that can really do it. We got an offense that I’m proud of.”