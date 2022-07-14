'Please, the state of Oklahoma, I meant no offense' | Big 12 official addresses Horns Down gesture

It wouldn't be Big 12 Media Days without comment about "Horns Down."

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days, Greg Burks, Big 12 Coordinator of Officials, gave an update on rule changes throughout the conference for the upcoming 2022-23 football season.

Topics included player uniform enforcement, numerous rule changes, but the press conference ended with the burning question Burks said he'd been waiting for: is Horns Down a dead issue?

The entire presentation to media and press conference, which lasted about 45 minutes, went on without a mention of the hot topic until Austin American-Statesman writer Kirk Bohls stood up and asked Burks.

"I was waiting for that. … I have no ownership on this symbol. It's when you do it, who you do it to and the manner," Burks responded.

"Horns Down" has been a talker on a yearly basis among players, coaches, and fan bases.

Any player who flashes that hand signal during a game could receive an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from Big 12 officials. As Burks stated, though, it will be dependent on who, what, where and why of the situation.

Burks added one more note about the Horns Down symbol debacle before exiting the stage.

Please, the state of Oklahoma, I meant no offense," Burks answered. "You don’t have to send me emails."

Longhorns opponents wouldn't dare do it, right??? Yeah, OK. (laughs in Texan)