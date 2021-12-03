x
No. 5 Oklahoma State takes on No. 9 Baylor for Big 12 title

The game's being held Saturday at AT&T Stadium and can be watched starting at 11 a.m. on WFAA.
Credit: AP
FILE - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, talk before their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Baylor and Oklahoma State play in the Big 12 championship on Saturday, Dec. 4.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki), File

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State is playing in its first Big 12 title game. The Cowboys play ninth-ranked Baylor on Saturday in the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium.

With a win, Oklahoma State would still be in contention for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. 

This is the first time since 1908 that the Cowboys will play the same team twice in the same season. 

They won their only other Big 12 title in 2011 when there wasn't a championship game. 

Baylor is playing in its second Big 12 title game in three years.

For the first time since 1998, the Big 12 Championship game will not feature Oklahoma or the Texas Longhorns.

The championship game can be watched starting at 11 a.m. on WFAA.

