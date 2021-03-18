Bears look to cap off unprecedented season with extended stay in NCAA Tournament

Baylor's history-making men's basketball team has provided many opportunities for fans to cheer this season.

FRISCO, Texas — There’s been so much to celebrate - on the court, in the locker room, heck even returning home at the airport. Baylor’s history making basketball team has provided plenty reasons for their fanbase to cheer.

Among their unprecedented accomplishments: the team’s first big 12 regular season conference title, three players earning all-American honors, and a first-ever one-seed in the NCAA tournament.

"For me, I’m excited we’re a 1-seed, feel like we’re in a great spot,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler.

"There’s always a lot of pride in being able to get a number one seed,” said head coach Scott Drew. "Doesn’t necessarily guarantee you’re going to be successful in the tournament, which we all know.”

Baylor won a record 18-straight games to start the season, featuring the best 3-point shooting production in the country. First team all American jared butler leads Baylor's talented all-American guard trio.

They can shoot lights out. But they’ll have to overcome adversity to make a run at the final four.

February's crippling winter storm extended a pause in the Bears season due to Covid-19. They missed three weeks worth of games, but perhaps more problematic…they were forced to go 18 consecutive days with no practice.

"When you take that time off you’re getting worse and everyone else is getting better. It’s not like you were staying right where you were at,” said Drew.

But thanks to several practice sessions the last few days, these Dancing’ Bears say they’re ready for this golden opportunity.

"I think we definitely earned it,” said Butler. "It’s the product of the two years of playing hard, duding a winning culture. It’s been special. We’re just getting started you know."

Ironically enough, number-2 overall seed Baylor had a December matchup against number one overall seed Gonzaga canceled because of Covid. Could we see a make-up with a national title on the line?

"It’s March Madness,” said Drew. "40-minute game, anyone can win, seed numbers don’t matter, it’s who plays best in that 40 minutes."