The College Football Playoff kicks off Saturday with the Cotton Bowl Classic.

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame – winner advances to the National Championship on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Cali.

Clemson has reached the title game twice in the last three years, losing in 2015 then winning in 2016 (both games were against Alabama).

Meanwhile, Notre Dame hasn't won it all since 1988.

The Fighting Irish are no strangers to the Cotton Bowl Classic, as they make their 8th appearance (5-2) dating back to 1970.

The Tigers, however, have not played in the Cotton Bowl since 1940, when they defeated Boston College, 6-3.

Clemson (13-0) and Notre Dame (12-0) are both undefeated, and both starting quarterbacks began the year as back-ups.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has led Clemson to a school record in points, but he'll face a Notre Dame defense that's allowed the second fewest passing touchdowns in the nation.

Meanwhile, Ian Book will lead the Notre Dame offense against arguably the country's best run defense. Clemson allows just 2.4 yards per carry.

Clemson has one local kid – sophomore tight end J.C. Chalk (Argyle). Notre Dame has two – sophomore quarterback-turned-running back Avery Davis (Cedar Hill) and senior long snapper Matt Bushland (Dallas).

The Cotton Bowl Classic kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

