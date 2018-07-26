OXNARD, Calif — Raise your hand if you had the coaching staff as being one of the things Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be excited about heading into 2018.

Jones, who enters his 30th season of ownership of the club, declared in his opening statement before questions Wednesday at the team's opening training camp press conference that the changes to the coaching staff are what have him dreaming of a meaningful January.

"I’d say our coach and our coaching staff are the No. 1 reason that I’m excited about what we have ahead of us this year," Jones said. "They’re going to get a chance, I think, to be at their profession, at the very best time, and that is with young players. Those guys are eager. They’re really listeners. They want to get better."

The Cowboys did bring in new faces with former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard taking the defensive backs coach spot along with a passing game coordinator title. On the offensive side, Sanjay Lal coaches receivers after previous stops with the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts. And then Paul Alexander, who was the offensive line coach with the Cincinnati Bengals back in the first season of the NFL on FOX, leaves the Queen City to take the same job with the Cowboys.

Now, that is why Jerry would be excited about "the coaching staff." I mean, surely he wasn't also excited about offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Oh, but he was.

Said Jones: "What we’re able to do is keep our coordinators, basically with a real change in the positions coaches and, if you will, one of the coordinators on the special teams. This really gives us an exciting opportunity."

It gets better. Jones also said that the coaching staff assembled in the 2018 off-season is one that he sees as not only fundamental for 2018 but for the years beyond.

"So the bottom line is I’d put the coaching staff at the head of my list as why we ought to get excited," said Jones. "And I think not only putting something in place for this season but for many seasons to come, coaching staff wise."

The real topper for folks hoping for a change at the top is two-fold. First, is that Jones believes head coach Jason Garrett has improved each of his eight seasons coaching the Cowboys, including that eight-game interim stint in 2010.

"As you well know, you’ve heard me say many times on a personal basis, if I may be so bold, I’d say he’s a lot better coach today than he was last year or the year before that or the year before that," said Jones. "That’s the way it works when you are driven and motivated."

Secondly, no, if the Cowboys miss the playoffs this season, it does mean Garrett is automatically fired.

Jerry: "No"

When asked if this is a playoffs-or-bust season for Jason Garrett. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 25, 2018

If Jones is right about the coaching staff, then it does mean they indeed have a foundation for years to come, unless teams hungry for coordinators and head coaches pick them apart as is life in the NFL when you pile on nine-plus wins in a season. Still, if the right personnel is in place with a insatiably hungry and motivated Garrett, Dallas ought to be competitive every season.

FROM A FAN

In this week's edition, @Blackjack_red sends us a photo of his daughter getting to meet Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith at the National Fantasy Football Convention early this month. As an aside, is it just me, or does it seem like the off-season, even the July part of the off-season, was years ago?

#FunFact Jaylon Smith is the greatest Football person ever. (Jaylon and Jaelyn) pic.twitter.com/34cwExYaHO — ✭JACK✭ (@Blackjack_red) July 18, 2018

See, that's the type of man Smith is. He and brother Rod use their influence back home in Fort Wayne, Ind. to run football camps and give back to the community. Smith suffers the little children to come unto him, which makes for special moments like these.

What is always fascinating about players such as Smith is how gentle and compassionate they can be in these moments, but in less than two months from now, he'll be knocking the Seahawks helmet decal off of running back C.J. Prosise.

In some ways, that is the mark of a complete man is one who knows how to be fatherly and loving to children but bring the pain when the situation calls for it.

If you want to be featured, tag me on Twitter @therealmarklane and use the hashtag #FromAFan.

Do you think Jason Garrett should be on the hot seat this season if the Cowboys don't come away with a spot in the playoffs? Share your thoughts with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.

© 2018 WFAA