Clippers ride 45 from Kawhi Leonard to Game 6 win, even series

DALLAS — For the first time in NBA history, the road team has won each of the first six games of a series. Now, the Dallas Mavericks have to make it seven, or their season is over.

The Los Angeles Clippers won at the American Airlines Center for the third time in this Western Conference quarterfinal series, 104-97, to even the series 3-3. Game 7 will be Sunday at 2:30 pm Central Time, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The game can be seen on WFAA.

Kawhi Leonard was sensational all night long, finishing with 45 points on a scorching hot 18-25 shooting.

"He destroyed us," Mavs star Luka Doncic said of Leonard after the game. "That’s what it is. He had a hell of a game. That’s what he does."

Every time the Clippers needed a basket, he was the answer. His back-to-back baskets in the final three minutes pushed the Clippers lead to 7, at 95-88 with 2:18 to play.

Dallas never realistically threatened again.

Luka Doncic finished with 29 points on 11-24 shooting, with 11 assists, as the Mavs superstar was frustrated by the Clippers defense -- and the officials -- all night long.

Los Angeles was called for 14 fouls. Dallas was called for 21. And the myriad calls that went against the Mavericks clearly agitated Doncic and his teammates throughout the game.

"I don't want to talk officiating," Doncic said, after flashing a frustrated smile when he was told of the foul disparity. "Everybody saw the game. And that's it."

In a game where Dallas needed Kristaps Porzingis to have a big night, he didn't. Porzingis had 7 points and 5 rebounds, and made three of his seven shots from the field.

The Mavs rested Luka in his usual spot, for the opening 2:44 of the fourth quarter. During that time frame, the Mavs lead was wiped out, from a 77-73 edge to start the frame, to a 79-79 score as he stepped back on the floor. A Paul George three pointer on the next possession ensured that Luka faced a 3-point deficit by the time he got the ball in his hands for the first time in the fourth quarter.

Dallas used an impressive third quarter to build a four-point lead entering the final frame. Doncic scored just two points in the period, but was the facilitator of everything Dallas did, upping his assist total to 10 for the game, before the period ended.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored seven straight points for Dallas to help build a 60-55 Dallas lead.

Boban Marjanovic was the beneficiary of multiple Doncic assists, to help the Mavs start the half strong, with an 8-2 run.

The second quarter was dominated by Kawhi Leonard, who finished the first half with 16 points. The final six made Clippers field goals of the first half came courtesy of Leonard, who led LA to a 48-45 lead at the break.

The Mavs utilized their twin towers lineup to start for a second straight game, putting Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis together in the frontcourt. And again, it paid dividends, disrupting the Clippers offensive flow. And Marjanovic found a couple buckets, too, to add to his utility.

Meanwhile, Porzingis drained a big three-pointer, to help Dallas build a five-point lead, 17-12.

Doncic had his best quarter in the opening frame, scoring 11 of his points in that period, to help Dallas hold a 28-26 lead after the first twelve minutes.