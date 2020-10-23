Carter, Wilmer-Hutchins square off on Friday Night Football

Watch these two undefeated teams at 7 p.m. Friday on WFAA's YouTube Channel.

The top two teams in District 8-4A Division I meet up Friday night and the district title may just hang in the balance.

Both teams are unbeaten to start the year.

Carter is 3-0, and 2-0 in district play, coming off their 25-21 win over Lincoln last week. The Cowboys are led by star quarterback Kace Williams, who has posted a dozen touchdowns this year already (9 passing, 3 rushing) but has not thrown a single interception yet.

"He's definitely our best football player," Carter head coach Spencer Gilbert said of Williams. "Definitely the leader of our team."

Gilbert is in his first year as the Carter head coach after he came to the Cowboys in the offseason from Lancaster, where he was offensive coordinator for a juggernaut offense that averaged 45.8 points per game last season.

Meanwhile, Wilmer-Hutchins is 3-0 (2-0 district) as well, but one of those wins came via a coronavirus-related forfeiture by Roosevelt.

The Eagles are coming off an impressive 28-7 win over North Dallas last week and are led by do-everything senior Billy Monroe III.

Monroe is the starting running back and linebacker, and is "our best football player," according to head coach Elzie Barnett. "If I had a team full of Billy Monroe's, then we'd really be cooking with grease. He's special."

The two teams have met every year since 2014, with Hutch holding a 5-1 edge in the matchup during that span. But of those six games, three of them have gone to overtime, including a triple-overtime affair in 2015, and last year's 19-13 Eagles win in single overtime.

The game will be broadcast on the WFAA YouTube channel, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:20 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

The winner of this game will put themselves squarely in pole position to win a district championship. These two teams were expected to be the main contenders for the title, along with possible contender Lincoln.

Carter already has a win over Lincoln in their rear-view mirror, so a win Friday night would give the Cowboys a stranglehold on the district.