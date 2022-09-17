Where to watch 'Canelo vs. GGG III' in Dallas area

Canelo Alvarez is set to face off against Gennadiy Golovkin in the main event Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. Ring walks are expected at 10 p.m. CST.

DALLAS — Editor's note: Associated Press sports writer Greg Beacham contributed to this article.

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring champion Canelo Alvarez is set to face off against WBA and IBF champion Gennadiy Golovkin in the main event Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view.

The fight marks a trilogy of bouts between Alvarez and Golovkin, including a middleweight title unification bout in September 2017, which ended in a draw, and the rematch nearly one year later, with Alvarez winning by an epic 12-round bout by majority decision (114–114, 115–113, 115–113). Many observers without an official scorecard believe Golovkin deserved the win in one or both of the fights.

Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has been the world's top middleweight for most of the past decade, while Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is a four-division world champion with a massive fan base and a daredevil reputation for taking on any contender in multiple weight classes.

Alvarez is the betting favorite and the popular pick for the third bout even though he's coming off only the second defeat of his career, a fairly one-sided loss to light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol.

Alvarez and Golovkin are meeting as super middleweights this time, with Golovkin moving up from 160 to 168 pounds for the first time in his career. Álvarez collected all four major 168-pound world titles in a one-year span ending late last year, and his comfort at the higher weight is a factor in his favor.

Here is the rest of the the pay-per-view fight card for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3:

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza

Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

You can certainly order the pay-per-view on DAZN