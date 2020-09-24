Professional Bull Riders world finals coming to Texas for first time at AT&T Stadium

PBR will implement COVID-19 safety and health protocols, including social distancing, sanitization and limiting capacity to 50%.

True cowboys will step foot on the grounds of AT&T Stadium in November as the Professional Bull Riders World Finals were moved to Arlington due to COVID-19 restrictions in its original location of Las Vegas, officials announced Thursday.

Nov. 12-15 will mark the first time the event has been held in Texas. Tickets go on sale Oct. 5.

The event offers a $1 million Monster Energy World Champion bonus and coveted gold buckle to the PBR World Champion and a $300,000 check to the winner.

PBR will implement COVID-19 safety and health protocols, including physical distancing, sanitization and limiting capacity to 50%. It will also have pod-style seating to limit crossover interaction between fans.

Face masks will be required, per Gov. Greg Abbott's order.

It was originally scheduled for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but was moved due to COVID-19 state restrictions. It has been held in Las Vegas since it started in 1994.

"We’re incredibly excited about PBR’s decision to bring its World Finals to The American Dream City as the sport continues its rich history at AT&T Stadium," Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said.

It's the second event to move to Arlington from another state due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Globe Life Field in Arlington will host The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December.

The Wrangler NFR is 10 days long, from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, and includes the Cowboy Christmas, PRCA National Convention, and other events. Fans will be able to attend with social distancing and health protocols in place.

Rodeo fans can also attend the Women's Rodeo World Championship starting Nov. 9 at the Will Rogers Coliseum Complex in Fort Worth.

PBR will have COVID-19 protocols in place.

PBR was also the first sport to host fans in indoor arenas with additional protocols instituted, beginning in July in Sioux Falls, S.D.