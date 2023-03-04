Legendary former Indiana, Texas Tech basketball coach Bob Knight released from hospital as he battles undisclosed illness

An email from Indiana University about the legendary (and controversial) coach's health was sent to former basketball players on Friday, asking for prayers.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Indiana and Texas Tech basketball coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness.

In a statement shared to Knight's website on Monday afternoon, his son Pat Knight announced that the legendary, and often controversial, coach had since been released from the hospital.

The statement also asked for privacy as the coach continues to rest and receive care at his home.

"Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time," Pat Knight wrote about his father in his Monday afternoon statement.

An email from Indiana University about Knight's health was sent to former basketball players on Friday, asking for prayers.

The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012.

Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record 902 career wins.

Knight was succeeded by his son Pat at Texas Tech and moved back to Bloomington in 2019.